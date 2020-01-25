LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Three of the Louisville Zoo’s animals are celebrating big birthdays.

Helen the gorilla turned 62-years-old, Punch the Asian elephant celebrated 50 years and Qannik the polar bear turned 9.

The bash was complete with food, friends and family.

Charlie Husk and his family drove more than two hours just to see the polar bears.

Helen is the oldest living gorilla in the United States and was born in the wild.

Qannik received national attention in 2011 when he was discovered on an Alaskan slope, separated from his mom and siblings.

Punch has been a staple at the Louisville Zoo since arriving in 1973.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.