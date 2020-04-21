It is time for 'My 2 Cents.'

Isn't it funny how being physically distanced brings us closer together?

Really, I'm a bit flabbergasted at how much more connected I feel to the people I love. Sure, I miss hugging them, I miss seeing them face-to-face, I miss going out to dinner with them or grabbing a cup of coffee - and I can't wait until all of this is over so all of that can happen.

But, when all is said and done I know our relationship is stronger because we've shared this experience. My conversations with friends are no longer about how my day at work was or what I had planned for the weekend. They're about how we're *really* doing, what we're feeling, what we're afraid of, and what we are truly looking forward to.

Same with my family members - our daily check-ins are real. They're raw. We're scared that one of us could get sick and we're planning how to keep each other safe.

When it comes to co-workers, we exchange messages of hope and encouragement. We're a better team. We have each other's backs.

Surface-level chats are great and they're necessary from time to time, but this new reality has forced us all to face the music and go deeper, really evaluate our lives, our new normals, and answer questions honestly.

The masks are off and there's something refreshing about the realness.