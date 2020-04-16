It is time for My 2 Cents and I want to talk about some good news – stories I’ve seen in the last few days that made me smile.

Like the company in Surry County putting up yard signs in front of nursing homes, hospitals and doctor’s offices to offer a little encouragement to those who need it most.

And what about High Point Police officers making their sirens and gratitude heard for medical workers on the front lines at High Point Regional?

"I would like to thank the high point police department they went out of their way to come thank us," nurse Kara Nariton said.

Then there’s Paige Cox – a woman from Greensboro who’s making face shields for doctor’s and nurses.

"Help is out there, it's coming. We're gonna try to beat the virus with the help," she said.

She’s right, help is out there because of people like YOU. I’ve always said it about the Triad, we show up. When things get tough, we’re there to make each other tougher.

From food giveaways to Christmas lights in April, we’ll get through this and more together.

That’s My 2 Cents.