A setback is a setup for a comeback: My 2 Cents

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This past November I had the opportunity to report live at the kickoff for Winterfest at LeBauer Park. I had an amazing time gliding and spinning on the ice.

Though I was able to keep my balance for the most part, I did have a couple of stumbles (all off-camera of course). Just like in staking, we all eventually will take a fall in life, but it's how we get up that matters.

February 1 has been dubbed National Get Up Day. U.S. Figure Staking created this motivational campaign in 2016. It's a day to celebrate our own "Get Up" moments and inspire others to do the same.

I can think of many moments when things didn't go the way I planned for them to go. Growing up, I participated in several public speaking and oratorical contests. In my sophomore year of high school, I was in a competition where I just knew I was going to take home the gold, but to my surprise, I didn't even make it to the final round.

I cried like a baby. I just didn't understand. It took that situation for me to realize, you won't always win everything in life. Just because I didn't place doesn't mean my speech was bad, or that I'm not good at public speaking. It just means it didn't resonate with the judges that day. If I believe in the words that I speak, and that I at least touched one person, then I have accomplished what I set out to do.