Losing ACC headquarters is a bummer, but there are still so many reasons to love Greensboro: Ben Briscoe's My 2 Cents

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Talk about one of the worst-kept secrets in college sports. After all the rumors, the ACC confirmed they will move headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte. It's not that big of an economic impact, about 50 jobs transferring from our area. Plus Greensboro will still get to host tournaments.

But the ACC has been here for seven decades. It's part of Greensboro's history. Some folks are sad to see it go. It would have been great to keep the headquarters. That said, there are still so many reasons to be proud of where we live.

We're growing at an astonishing rate. Boom Supersonic and Toyota are bringing thousands of new jobs to our area. And companies that are already established here like Volvo are expanding offices.

Our young people in the Triad are leading the charge of a new green economy. North Carolina A & T just landed a major program to train green energy workers.

Speaking of green, Greensboro is gorgeous. Trees everywhere you look.

There's never a shortage of things to do here. Between the Tanger Center, new awarding-winning restaurants, and another festival every couple of weekends.

Finally, in a time when inflation is making it tough for people everywhere, Greensboro is one of the most affordable cities in our region. Our average home prices are half as much as Raleigh and about $150,000 under Charlotte.

I get that losing the ACC is a bummer, but it won't change how I feel about our neighborhood.