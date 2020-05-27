x
Skip Navigation

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

opinion

My 2 Cents: Quit being rude

Maybe it's the extra stress from COVID-19. Taheshah Moise shares her disappointment with how she's seen people talk to each other online.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for my two cents.

Is it just me or does there seem to be a lot of rudeness lately?

Maybe things are just magnified because we are all in this heightened state due to COVID-19.

Or maybe it just seems like it to me because I spend a lot of time on social media.

But I've got to say the way I've seen people talk to each other they disagree with has been a little disheartening.

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion right? But the name-calling and degrading each other just has to stop.

There's value in a healthy discussion, but I've seen a lot of lines being crossed.

What's the point? Does it make you feel better about yourself to tear someone down? It shouldn't.

And some research shows that rudeness is as contagious as the common cold.

Researchers say the more you see rudeness, the more likely you are to perceive it from others, and the more likely you are to be rude to others.

That's a snowball effect I don't want to be a part of.

Here's what I do want to be a part of, a world where people can have differing opinions and coexist peacefully.

Call me crazy, but I'm optimistic it's possible.

RELATED: My 2 Cents: A child's innocence can teach us a valuable lesson

RELATED: What are you learning about yourself during the pandemic | My 2 Cents

RELATED: My 2 Cents: What's that ball of fire in the sky?

RELATED: Why laughter is the best medicine: My 2 Cents

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775