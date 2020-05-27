My 2 Cents: Quit being rude

Maybe it's the extra stress from COVID-19. Taheshah Moise shares her disappointment with how she's seen people talk to each other online.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for my two cents.

Is it just me or does there seem to be a lot of rudeness lately?

Maybe things are just magnified because we are all in this heightened state due to COVID-19.

Or maybe it just seems like it to me because I spend a lot of time on social media.

But I've got to say the way I've seen people talk to each other they disagree with has been a little disheartening.

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion right? But the name-calling and degrading each other just has to stop.

There's value in a healthy discussion, but I've seen a lot of lines being crossed.

What's the point? Does it make you feel better about yourself to tear someone down? It shouldn't.

And some research shows that rudeness is as contagious as the common cold.

Researchers say the more you see rudeness, the more likely you are to perceive it from others, and the more likely you are to be rude to others.

That's a snowball effect I don't want to be a part of.

Here's what I do want to be a part of, a world where people can have differing opinions and coexist peacefully.

Call me crazy, but I'm optimistic it's possible.

