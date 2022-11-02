Awaken the treasure within you: Youday!

Coach LaMonte talks about Minnie Ripperton and how she found the power to awake the treasure within herself.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The late singer Minnie Riperton said "your wealth can be stolen, but the precious riches buried deep in your soul cannot."

Everything external is subject to change. If you see it today it will take another form tomorrow. In life we may win some, and lose some, but there is an internal treasure that can never be stolen.

If you listen to the treasures within you will discover that you are wealthier than you could've ever imagined. Your treasure holds happy moments, success yet to be realized, memories to cherished, and an optimism that unlocks your greatest potential.

On those days when you feel weary, rejected and dejected – reach within to your hidden internal treasure. The world may steal your external goods but it can never touch your treasure.

