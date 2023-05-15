Ben Briscoe's My 2 Cents: Here's why I'm excited to move to The Good Morning Show!

Ben will anchor The Good Morning Show with Tracey, Meghann, Christian and Ed.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It used to take me six alarms set over 20 minutes before I'd finally roll out of bed. Getting up in the morning was a struggle! And it made my whole day into a struggle! It took hours before my brain felt like it was fully awake. But I've realized the power of jumping right up in the mornings. Getting out of bed at the first alarm is an instant confidence boost. You are keeping a promise you made to yourself last night to get up at a certain time.

Then that confidence is compounded when you follow up with other routines like doing your skin care, journaling, or hitting the gym. I've been on this new routine for about a year now, and it has changed my life! I have more energy; my mind is sharper, and I love the feeling of hope you get seeing the sunrise!

This is why I'm so excited to be moving to the Good Morning Show! It's a true honor to join the legacy of the longest-running local tv news show in the country.

Plus, I can't wait to hang out with Tracey, Meghann, Christian, and Ed!

Most importantly I'm looking forward to waking up with you and getting our day started off on the right foot! See you tomorrow on The Good Morning Show!

