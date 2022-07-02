A lesson in bouncing back from Billie Holiday: Youday!

Coach LaMonte shares words of wisdom from Billie Holiday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Billie Holiday once said "people always tell me I'm making a comeback but nobody ever tells me where I've been.”

No one will ever understand your comeback story like you do. You have overcome many setbacks, yet you have found the faith to pull yourself up from mediocre to prominence.

Wherever life has taken you, and whatever obstacles were waged against you, it was not powerful enough to prevent your comeback story.

Getting knocked down is a part of life, and all of us have faced that reality at some point in our lives, but I've learned it's staying down that robs us of our comeback, and will alter our thinking, where the ground becomes greater than the ceiling.

You have a story to tell.

