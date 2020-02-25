It's time for my 2 Cents and in light of the debate tonight, this one is political.

No, I'm not sharing an opinion about which side I think is right. or which candidate I think is best - that's up to you to decide for yourself. I'm just here to give you facts about that. But I will share my opinion about the political process.

Now for some of you, you love it. You read every article, watch every interview, live for an election year and can't wait to research who's running.But for most of you, you avoid it. Like the plague. And I get it, politics can be nasty.

But even if it makes you want to pull your hair out, you really should care. We have the extraordinary opportunity of choosing the people who represent us, who make the laws that affect us and who lead our country. Only about half of all of the countries in the world get to do that. I'm not just telling you to vote - part of your responsibility as a voter is to be informed. Listen to what the candidates have to say, see how their views stack up against yours and know who and what you're voting for before you head to the polls.

I know it doesn't sound fun for some of you. But honestly, taking the trash out isn't fun for me but it's my responsibility and if I don't do it, my house stinks.

In the same way, if you don't exercise your responsibility to be an educated voter you might think the outcome stinks, too.

That's my 2 Cents.