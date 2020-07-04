Celebrating new freedom this Fourth of July - My 2 Cents

We've come a long way since July 4, 2020.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for 'My 2 Cents.'

As we all get ready for the holiday weekend - it's hard not to think about how different this Fourth of July will be from last year.

365 days ago the number of COVID-19 cases was rising every day. Events across the country were cancelled. People were reminding us to wear masks and go home if a fireworks show was too crowded. Some states closed beaches. Many people canceled vacations.

This year will be different. While we are still in the midst of a pandemic - we've come a long way.

Fourth of July celebrations are back on. Fully-vaccinated people can stop wearing masks. Beaches are open. Travel is bouncing back.

It feels like we have more freedom this Independence Day.

We have a lot of people to thank for that. The scientists and researchers who are responsible for our safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. The frontline workers who helped keep us healthy. The leaders who had to make tough decisions. The experts who kept us informed. And many more.