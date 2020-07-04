Celebrating new freedom this Fourth of July - My 2 Cents

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for 'My 2 Cents.'
As we all get ready for the holiday weekend - it's hard not to think about how different this Fourth of July will be from last year.
365 days ago the number of COVID-19 cases was rising every day. Events across the country were cancelled. People were reminding us to wear masks and go home if a fireworks show was too crowded. Some states closed beaches. Many people canceled vacations.
This year will be different. While we are still in the midst of a pandemic - we've come a long way.
Fourth of July celebrations are back on. Fully-vaccinated people can stop wearing masks. Beaches are open. Travel is bouncing back.
It feels like we have more freedom this Independence Day.
We have a lot of people to thank for that. The scientists and researchers who are responsible for our safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. The frontline workers who helped keep us healthy. The leaders who had to make tough decisions. The experts who kept us informed. And many more.
We have a lot to celebrate this Fourth of July - but what makes it even better is thinking about how far we've come.