Challenges parents face: Youday!

Coach LaMonte shares the story of how his family overcame his son’s cancer diagnosis together.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I was walking onto the set of a live talk show I was a co-host on. I received a call from my wife that the doctor wanted us to report to her office with our 19-year-old son Kameron, immediately. I told my executive producer I had to leave, and I left.

Arriving at the doctor's office you could imagine the thoughts that were flying through my head. What was the issue? Why are we here? What is wrong with my son?

I remember the three of us sitting there waiting for the doctor to enter the room. We knew that my son had not been feeling well, but the news we were about to receive no one could have imagined. My son Kameron that day was diagnosed with stage 2 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Cancer? How? Why? Why him? How did cancer touch his body? As a father, I was distraught, numb, and without answers. With any life event, there is a lesson we must learn. That day, and that season of our lives I would learn more than I bargained for. Watch the video to see what happened next.