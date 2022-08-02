A lesson on change from James Baldwin: Youday!

Coach LaMonte explains how activist James Baldwin’s perspective on change can alter our own.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Author and Activist James Baldwin said “not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”

Change is inevitable, and at times a necessary pill to swallow, but it helps our lives to become current and helps us gain a new perspective.

We must put an end to fearing the result of change and trying to convince ourselves of the lie that change is unrealistic.

It's time to face the areas in your life where you know change is needed, and take your life out of neutral and place it into drive. You will never know how good it can be until you find the confidence to face the thing that's been standing in your face.

