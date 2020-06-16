It's okay to change your opinion once you know more: My 2 Cents

The beauty of our nation is that we are entitled to our own opinions. But what’s also beautiful is that we’re allowed to change those opinions.

It’s time for My 2 Cents.

When I was middle school I cut my bangs straight across. I thought it really complimented my mouth full of braces, I guess. Needless to say, it wasn’t a good look for me but at the time, I thought it was perfect. Looking back, I definitely learned my lesson and from here on out I will never cut my bangs like that again.

Now, I tell you that silly story to touch on a serious and far more important topic. Opinions change. Humans grow. We listen and we learn. And all of that is more important than ever right now.

Just because you’ve felt one way in the past or thought about something from a particular side, doesn’t mean you have to feel or think that way forever.

This is happening right now on a national scale.

Look at the NFL – six months ago commissioner Roger Goodell said the league had moved on from former 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick. He's known for kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. This week, in light of recent events, Goodell said he’d like to see Kaepernick back in the NFL and encouraged a team to sign him.

I’m not here to comment on Kaepernick’s protest or Goodell’s decision – and whether I agree or disagree with any of it – but I use this example to illustrate the point that Goodell’s mind was changed. Something in the last six months caused him to think differently.