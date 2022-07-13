Check on your strong friends: My2 Cents

A recent survey found that 87 percent of Americans say rising prices of everyday items due to inflation is a significant source of stress.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — "Check on your strong friends."



This popular quote made its way around social media. You know those friends who seem like they always have it together. Strong friends are the friends that we reach out to for support when we're going through a tough time.

The truth of the matter is these friends can also carry a lot, but don't often share what they are going through because they are trying to be there for everyone else. Now more than ever we need to check in with our friends, even when they think they have it all together.

A recent survey by the American Psychological Association found that 87 percent of Americans say rising prices of everyday items due to inflation is a significant source of stress. Gas, rent, and groceries continue to cost more. These things are necessary for survival.

We reported stories of people pawning the jewelry off their necks, just to make a month's rent. Many people struggled prior to prices rising, so the burden is only heavier now.

If you haven't spoken to a friend or family member lately, give them a call. The stress of inflation could be too much for them to deal with alone.