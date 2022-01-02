A lesson from Paul Robeson on focusing on the future: Youday!

Coach LaMonte shares how Paul Robeson can teach us a life lesson on focusing on the future.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Paul Robeson once said, "We must realize that our future lies chiefly in our own hands." The future lives within you and you are the one who controls it. Within us, the past, present and future all reside. When the three collide it creates experience, where we learn, apply, and prepare.

You are the controller of your fate. You hold the future, so what will your story say? Pull the future from within and step into it. It is your obligation not to be controlled by the things you can control. And what you control is the future you want.

You don't have to fall victim to a plot to steal your future but take the reigns of your life and position your life and future for ultimate success.

