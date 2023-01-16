Continuing Dr. Martin Luther King's Legacy: My 2 Cents

WFMY Anchor Lauren Coleman explains the importance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s philosophy and how it can be applied today.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that." This is one of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s most famous quotes.

There is so much we can learn from Dr. King and his philosophy. He was a man of nonviolence and believed in the power of love.

Can you think of a time when you responded negatively to someone who you felt did you wrong? Maybe you responded with hurtful words or maybe you did something that would cause them to feel your pain.

I can assume, that in the end there was no resolution and both you and the other person were still at odds. Even this simple example shows that in times of division, you can't win by fighting fire with fire.

We must find a way to understand the viewpoints of other people and express our beliefs using positive language.

One of Dr. King's greatest leadership qualities was diplomacy. He knew how to bring people together and align groups from different backgrounds for a common cause. He did this with his words and through love.

Dr. King teaches us the importance of forgiveness. That hate only causes us to endure more pain. The best way we can continue to honor Dr. King and his philosophy is to pursue unity and peace, especially in the darkest of times.