Controlling our words: Youday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There is a proverb that says self-control is not only controlling our being but controlling our tongues. Many of us have a talk-first face-the-consequences of our words later mentality.
Understand that our words have the power to build and break relationships and build and break our lives.
It is a bit in a horse’s mouth that can control the direction of a horse, a small steering wheel can control a car, a small doorknob will permit entrance into a house.
Imagine what a tongue can do to your big life. Your tongue is the key to life fulfillment.
With this revelation it is important to be more cautious to the words we speak and when we speak. You get what you speak.