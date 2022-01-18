Controlling our words: Youday

Coach LaMonte explains how practicing self-control of our words can benefit others.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There is a proverb that says self-control is not only controlling our being but controlling our tongues. Many of us have a talk-first face-the-consequences of our words later mentality.

Understand that our words have the power to build and break relationships and build and break our lives.

It is a bit in a horse’s mouth that can control the direction of a horse, a small steering wheel can control a car, a small doorknob will permit entrance into a house.

Imagine what a tongue can do to your big life. Your tongue is the key to life fulfillment.