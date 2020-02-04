It’s time for, ‘My 2 Cents.’

COVID-19 has consumed our lives for the last month – there hasn’t been a day where I didn’t talk about it, think about it or hear about it. And that can be overwhelming.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I think it’s extremely important to stay up to date on the latest with this virus, especially since we learn more about it and how to fight it every day. I think facts are our best weapon against the pandemic and educating ourselves on those facts is key. Knowledge is power.

But I also think too much, in this case, can be a bad thing. If you’re constantly allowing yourself to be bombarded with information – especially inaccurate or fearmongering information – you’re doing more harm than good.

We have to find the perfect balance – and it will look different for each of us.

Last night was the first night in a while where I didn’t think about the coronavirus for an extended time. For about two hours my thoughts were somewhere else and I woke up today feeling refreshed. I can only imagine how much better I’d feel if I unplugged for an entire evening.

So, yes, we need to know what’s going on and we need to consume that information but we also need to know when enough is enough and take time to think about something else.

That’s ‘My 2 Cents.’