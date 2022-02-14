Dr. Daniel Williams’ lesson on the importance of a plan: Youday!

Dr. Daniel Williams shares the importance of sticking to the plan even if someone else did it first.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dr. Daniel Williams founded the first black-owned hospital in America, and performed the world's first successful heart surgery.

The keyword in Dr. Williams history making endeavor is "successful" –which means others tried to conduct heart surgery but never succeeded.

For many of us we are afraid to take that first step into making our dreams a reality because of fear.

Just because someone else did it does not mean you can't do it, and do it even better.

You will get the results intended for you based off of the energy you give in the process. This is the time to commit yourself to your next big endeavor and no longer focus on the results of others.

There is no comparison – what's for you, is for you, and the results will eventually speak for themselves.

