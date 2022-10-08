Employees want to feel appreciated: My 2 Cents

A recent survey found nearly 63% of workers feel unappreciated by their employer on a daily basis.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You're enjoying your day off and you get an unexpected call… it's your boss asking you to come in because they're short-staffed. You agree to fill in with no push back yet receive no thanks for your willingness to help.

Or let's say you go above and beyond on a work project. You spend countless hours off the clock researching the latest trends. Days go by and still no feedback, good or bad, from management on a project you believe you knocked out of the park.

You're left feeling unseen and unheard. You might even be thinking… why am I even here?

Too often people leave jobs because they feel unappreciated at work. A recent survey found nearly 63% of workers feel unappreciated by their employer on a daily basis.

In this era of Great Resignation, feeling appreciated can be the line of decision-making to stay or go. Recognition in the workplace is important. It not only boosts morale, but it can also cause employees to perform at their best knowing that their hard work has not gone unnoticed.

Gifts, certificates, and bonuses are great, but a simple "thank you " and a true interest in helping an employee achieve their goals can go a long way.