Enjoying a slower life at home? You're not the only one.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It is time for ‘My 2 Cents.’

Okay, I’ve been home for I think nine weeks now – yeah, nine weeks – and my life looks completely different on May 19th than on March 19th. If you would have told me nine weeks ago that I’d be doing My 2 Cents from my living room, wearing a face mask when I left home and sanitizing everything every chance I got… well, I would have looked at you funny.

Our lives are different now – kind of whacky and a lot slower. At least for me. I can’t make plans with friends on the weekend so I sit around, watch television, read, go on long walks, do laundry. I’m by myself a lot more often. Things are just simple.

Let’s go back nine weeks again. If you would have told me I would have enjoyed sitting on the couch all day I really would have looked at you like you were crazy. "Not me," I would have said, "I like to go go go – stay on the move."

Come to find out – I look forward to not having anything to look forward to. I enjoy not having the obligation of plans. I like having time to do nothing. And I like the excuse of not being able to go out. It’s refreshing to have all of that social pressure lifted.

Now, I say all of this with a disclaimer that I am excited about the possibility of summer cookouts and parties and seeing people I haven’t seen in 9 weeks. And once we are allowed to get back to life as we knew it I know I’ll enjoy it just as much as I’m enjoying my quiet little break right now.

It’s all about balance.