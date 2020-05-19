Enjoying a slower life at home? You're not the only one.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It is time for ‘My 2 Cents.’
Okay, I’ve been home for I think nine weeks now – yeah, nine weeks – and my life looks completely different on May 19th than on March 19th. If you would have told me nine weeks ago that I’d be doing My 2 Cents from my living room, wearing a face mask when I left home and sanitizing everything every chance I got… well, I would have looked at you funny.
Our lives are different now – kind of whacky and a lot slower. At least for me. I can’t make plans with friends on the weekend so I sit around, watch television, read, go on long walks, do laundry. I’m by myself a lot more often. Things are just simple.
Let’s go back nine weeks again. If you would have told me I would have enjoyed sitting on the couch all day I really would have looked at you like you were crazy. "Not me," I would have said, "I like to go go go – stay on the move."
Come to find out – I look forward to not having anything to look forward to. I enjoy not having the obligation of plans. I like having time to do nothing. And I like the excuse of not being able to go out. It’s refreshing to have all of that social pressure lifted.
Now, I say all of this with a disclaimer that I am excited about the possibility of summer cookouts and parties and seeing people I haven’t seen in 9 weeks. And once we are allowed to get back to life as we knew it I know I’ll enjoy it just as much as I’m enjoying my quiet little break right now.
It’s all about balance.
But until then, if I’m not at work, I’ll be right here. In my little corner of quarantine. Enjoying simple things with all of this time.