It is time for 'My 2 Cents.' Like you I've spent a lot of time alone lately. I can't go visit family, or hang out with friends. I'm not going to the gym to workout. I can't even talk to strangers in the grocery store.

And you know what? I've enjoyed it.

Now, don't get me wrong, I love people. My job is literally to talk to people – I'm in the communication business. But these last few weeks that hasn't been an option.

Before all of this started in our state and we were anticipating stay at home orders and social distancing, I'll be honest, I had a lot of anxiety about staying home alone and losing that human interaction.

But now that we're in the thick of it and walking this out, I've found not only is it bearable, it's enjoyable. Could it be that I'm an introvert after all? Or maybe I've just been going so fast for so long that I needed this tie to slow down.

Maybe you feel the same?

I enjoy the silence of an empty apartment. I like that I can be by myself and be just fine. Sometimes the things we worry the most about are the things we end up enjoying most.