My 2 Cents: Your calendar is starting to look busier.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So there you are. Looking at a mostly blank calendar, at least from a personal standpoint. When we were under quarantine we didn't have as much to do in the old Outlook calendar. But now that we see light at the end of the tunnel the calendars are slowly getting a bit busier. I don't know about you but I am starting to feel overwhelmed even though my calendar is still pretty much a joke when you compare it to my calendar back in January and February.