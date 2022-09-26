Fall fun in full effect: My 2 Cents

Growing up, I used to love helping my parents rake leaves around the yard. Before putting them into garbage bags, my sister and I would take turns jumping into the large piles. I still remember the earthy smell and texture of the leaves.



Fall means fun traditions like apple picking and carving pumpkins. I used to love going on field trips to the local pumpkin patch. I remember my mom helping me carve a happy jack-o-lantern out of the pumpkin that I picked. After carving, we would bake the seeds in the oven for a nice healthy snack throughout the week.



Though I have so many fond memories of Fall there were always activities that I longed to do, but never tried. Activities like getting lost in a corn maze or taking a ghost tour. Maybe even rent a cabin in the mountains or spend the day at a winery with friends.



In this new season, I encourage you to try something new. Create new memories that can last a lifetime.



That's My 2 Cents.