Family is everything: My 2 Cents

News 2 Anchor Lauren Coleman celebrates Thanksgiving in her grandparents' new home, just a year after they lost their home of 60-plus years to a gas explosion.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — "When we have each other, we have everything."

Family is one of the greatest gifts we can ever have. They are there for us to lean on in a time of need. They support us in our greatest and weakest moments. Though we may not live in the same city or even the same state, we always find a way to come together.

This Thanksgiving was a very special one for me and my family. Last year, just two days before Thanksgiving, my grandparents lost their home of 60-plus years to a gas explosion. By the grace of God, my grandparents and my uncle made it out with minor injuries.

So much has changed in the last year since this traumatic event. Instead of focusing on what is no longer here, my 90-year-old grandfather and 86-year-old grandmother are focused on rebuilding and creating a new space where the family can continue to gather for years to come.

This year, we celebrated Thanksgiving in my grandparents' new home, built on the same plot of land they have owned for more than half a century.

Though pictures and family heirlooms were lost in the fire, our love and support for one another never wavered. We are committed to creating new memories that will last forever.

This holiday season, continue to bond with the ones you love most because family is everything.