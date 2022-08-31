How about a 4-day workweek?: My 2 Cents

Lauren Coleman talks about new studies promoting shorter work weeks and paid mental health days. Experts say more time off promotes productivity.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's Monday morning and your alarm goes off and it's the start of a new workweek. You haven't even made it out the door and you're already thinking, where did the weekend go? Friday, is that you?

Don't get me wrong, I love what I do, but I'm guilty of wishing the workweek away every now and then. I just feel like two days off is just not enough. If you think about it, you really only get Saturday to take advantage of some relaxation or attending an event.

My Sundays are usually spent running errands, meal prepping, and planning for the week. By the end of the day, I'm worn out and thinking if I just had one more day.

During this time of great resignation, more companies are experimenting with implementing 4-day workweeks. Though a 4-day work week may not be feasible for every industry, research shows productivity in the workplace can be maintained when the week is shortened.

An alternative to a 4-day workweek could be paid mental health days. These are days specifically meant to help employees manage their mental and emotional well-being. A recent survey found 89 percent of employees said paid mental health days would help them recharge and be more productive.

A shorter workweek or special PTO may be wishful thinking to some, but with many employers desperate to find workers, change is necessary. You can't keep doing the same thing and expect new results.