It's already there: Youday!

Coach LaMonte highlights the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The queen of soul Aretha Franklin said sometimes what you're looking for is already there.

For so many of us, time is wasted looking for answers to lingering questions we already know the answer to.

Everything you need to live your best everyday life already exists within you, but it's up to you to awaken it.

There is nothing that can stop you but you. Nothing in life can hold you back except the things you grant power to.

It's time to take your power back from things that have rendered you powerless and adopt a mindset like Aretha that says there is no longer a need to search for anything I already possess.

You can follow Coach LaMonte on all social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.