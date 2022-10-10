It's ok to rest: My 2 Cents

Studies show rest can be beneficial to your overall health. This includes improved mood, reduced stress and anxiety, and chronic pain relief.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Like many others, my week usually consists of early alarm clocks and busy workdays. When it's time to clock out, the business doesn't end. Whether that means running errands, attending meetings for community organizations, or getting a quick workout in.

When I do have a moment to take a break I sometimes feel guilty. It's almost like we've been trained to think if you rest, you're being lazy. Studies show rest can be beneficial to your overall health. This includes improved mood, reduced stress and anxiety, and chronic pain relief.

This past Saturday I had plans to go shopping or spend the day at the Carolina Classic Fair. After an early morning hair appointment, I decided to take a quick nap. That nap turned into four and a half hours. I didn't realize how tired I actually was. By the time I woke up, I felt like my day was gone, but I have to say I felt refreshed. The following day, I was able to run all my errands with ease.

Remember, it's ok to rest. Resting doesn't have to mean taking a nap. It could be going for a light stroll or even scheduling an hour in your day to unplug from phone calls and work emails. Whatever you choose, give yourself some time to recharge your batteries so you can work at your best.