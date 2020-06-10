It's okay to think differently from other people - My 2 Cents

Different opinions are what make our nation great because we are allowed to have them but how you share those opinions makes a huge difference.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for 'My 2 Cents.'

It's okay to think differently from other people. That's really all I want to say - that's really all that needs to be said. But I will elaborate.



If you pick up your phone and click on a social media app, it's not hard to understand why this is 'My 2 Cents,' today.



It's okay to think differently from other people but we should also be respectful and kind to people who believe something else.

Different opinions are what make our nation great because we are allowed to have them. We have the freedom to make choices and think different things when it comes to so many big issues. However, how you share those opinions makes a huge difference.

Say you are passionate about something. You believe in your opinion so much that you want to explain to others why you feel that way. Still, someone disagrees with you. What do you think will help them accept your opinion more, arguing with them? Lashing out because they disagree? Or being respectful and kind?

Not everyone will think the way you think - differences are inevitable - and we shouldn't attack that. We should accept that.