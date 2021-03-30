It's OK to put yourself first: My 2 Cents

Many of us don't put ourselves first because we feel guilty or selfish, when the only way we can help others, is by helping ourselves first.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for 'My 2 Cents.'

I saw a social media post the other day and it's still sitting with me. It said, in part, "Stop telling people. 'yes,' when you want to say, 'no.' Stop telling people, 'it's okay,' when it is not. Stop telling people, 'I'll think about it,' when you already know the answer."

I'm still thinking about it because I'm guilty of it. I find that I'm eager not to disappoint other people that I end up letting myself down.

Many of us, myself included, don't put ourselves first because we feel guilty or selfish, when the only way we can help others, is by helping ourselves first.

You've heard the saying - you can't pour from an empty cup. Well, your cup is emptied when you say you'll do something that you don't have the time or energy to do. When you move on from something hurtful too quickly and don't take the necessary time to deal with it. When you put too much on your plate when someone else could have easily taken some of the burden.

If you're still concerned about putting yourself first and upsetting someone else, remember, you can't predict how they'll respond. They may ask for your time but it doesn't mean their world will end if you politely decline. It's possible they'd rather you say no and be happy.