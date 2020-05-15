GREENSBORO, N.C. — We are all stressed and full of anxiety. Whether its worrying about the virus, the economy or even when the world will re-open.

But stop for a moment and use your children's eyes as a guide. My 10 and 7-year-old are living their best lives. In fact all I've heard for the last month is "The Fort". Yes, they built a fort, a hideaway, a place to escape to in the woods. It's their pride and joy. These kids spend at least 4 hours a day, sometimes more just hanging out in their fort.

It's nothing special to an adults eyes. A pit with some big rocks, wood laid out in a pattern to symbolize a wall or a barrier and a few things brought from the inside. But pour a bucket of pure imagination over it and it transforms into a world that only they see.

That's why they don't see the issues we see. Their imagination is strong enough to push out things they can't control. Wouldn't that be nice for grown-ups. Sometimes it makes me stop and think. If we could be a bit more child like our troubles would be small. And to put things into perspective all we need to do is turn off the world, turn up the imagination and go out back to a small dirt patch in the woods.....and dream.

