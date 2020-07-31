A reminder to go easy on yourself during the pandemic: My 2 Cents

Let's reset and remember that we are still living in an unprecedented time. It's okay not to get it right, right now.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s time for ‘My 2 Cents.’

A couple of weeks ago – actually months ago at this point – on March 27th, I shared 'My 2 Cents' about not being so hard on yourself during the pandemic. So you didn’t get all of the housework done for the day? It’s okay. So you don’t feel like exercising every morning before your day starts? It’s okay.

I said, "Let’s ease up. Drop the expectations and be kind not just each other but ourselves. The best you can do is enough."

So you can imagine how silly I felt earlier this week when I realized I wasn’t taking my own advice. Funny how we do that, isn’t it?

Months after I sat in this same spot and talked about dropping expectations and going easy on yourself during a stressful time, I realized that I was holding myself to impossible expectations and getting upset when I didn’t meet them.

Do I think we need to give up completely? Absolutely not. Do I think we need to give ourselves some grace when we don’t get everything just right, right now? Yes. Am I better at saying that than I am at actually doing it? Absolutely.