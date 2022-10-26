Life is too short: My 2 Cents

WFMY's Lauren Coleman reflects on her trip to Mexico.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I once saw a meme on Instagram that said, "Life is too short to miss out on being truly happy." Those words couldn't be truer, especially after the wonderful vacation I just had.

This year, me and my core group of college friends all turned 30, so we decided to do it big with an extravagant trip to Tulum, Mexico. It was absolutely amazing!

We stayed at a beautiful all-inclusive resort. There were beaches, pools, and five-star restaurants. I definitely took advantage of the all-you-can-eat food, as well as the 24-hour room service.

When visiting other countries, I always try to learn about their history and culture. We went on an awesome excursion where we went to Chichen Itza. It's a complex of Mayan ruins. It's dubbed one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

We then had the opportunity to swim in a cenote. These were commonly used for water supplies by the ancient Maya and occasionally for sacrificial offerings. I'm not the best swimmer, but my friends helped me get over my fears and I'm so glad they did.

There wasn't a moment during my trip to Tulum, where I felt sadness. I remember walking the beach with a cocktail in my hand and thinking… this is what life is about.

Life shouldn't just be about working to pay the bills or trying to get the next promotion. It should be exploring the world and taking in every moment. A wise woman once told me, "enjoy yourself so you can enjoy the journey." Life is too short to not let your hair down and live a little.