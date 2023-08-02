Make a habit of trying new things: My 2 Cents

WFMY Anchor Lauren Coleman shares her experience of watching Riverdance at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I once saw a quote on social media that said, "Make a habit of trying new things." In this year of 2023, I'm open to new experiences and getting outside my comfort zone more than ever before.

Last night, I had an amazing time watching Riverdance at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. I was blown away by the performances. Though I've been to and participated in several dance recitals growing up, I'd never seen this form of dance in-person. I didn't know what to expect, but after the first number, I knew I was in for a treat. When I left the auditorium, I felt this sense of euphoria and ease.

Trying new things doesn't only make you more well-rounded, it's healthy. Researchers have found that new and diverse experiences are linked to enhanced happiness. That people feel happier when they have more variety in their daily routines.

Instead of reading a book at the kitchen table, try going to a coffee shop instead. Maybe take a group fitness class or go to an open mic night.

New experiences open doors for meeting new people and exploring your likes and dislikes. New experiences also help you to discover who you are and who you want to be. You may not know you have a passion for something or a certain skill until you are exposed to it.

This year, I encourage you to make it a habit to try new things. You may be surprised at how it will impact you.