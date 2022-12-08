Making the most of life: My 2 Cents

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the things I like most about summer is the longer days. Just after 7 p.m., the air becomes cooler and it's a perfect time to go for a walk. I've been doing a lot of walking lately. Not only for exercise but for self-care.



During my walks, I like to listen to different podcasts and sermons. Some of the most recent topics have been about building healthier relationships and investing in the future.



For the past couple of months, I've found myself in a bit of a rut. There are days I feel like I'm just going through the motions. Wake up, go to work, eat, exercise, and go to bed.



Since I started listening to these inspirational messages, I've found myself wanting to seek purpose in everything that I do. Purpose in the type of stories I cover. Purpose in the relationships I create with others.



Through the years I've found that purpose can guide your life decisions and help to shape your goals. Purpose can give you a reason to wake up every day with a mission to be the best you can be.



I share all this to say, if you've found yourself just going through the motions lately, listening to an inspirational message, or even reading a motivational book… it may just be the thing you need, to jump-start your life.



That's My 2 Cents.