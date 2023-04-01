Map out your vision: My 2 Cents

WFMY's Lauren Coleman explains her 2023 vision board.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's the start of a new year. This is the time people start coming up with New Year's Resolutions and goals they would like to achieve.

In 2021, I created my first vision board. Some of my goals were to save more money, go to the gym more, and focus on self-care. There were times I'd fall off on maintaining some of my targets, but having my goals visually displayed on a board helped me to re-center myself and start again.

This year, I decided to create a new board. Rather than focusing on the typical resolutions, I wanted to go much deeper. Like making an active effort to live life more freely.

For so long I was told by others I wouldn't be able to work in news with braids or twists. That I would need to continue to straighten my hair or wear wigs for a "professional" look.

Last fall, I gained the courage to wear my hair in a natural style on-air for the first time. I felt liberated. I like wearing my hair straight, but I love having the autonomy to wear my hair in styles that are unique to my culture and upbringing.

Living more freely without feeling contained or put in a box is something I plan to embrace. Daring to dream the impossible and taking leaps of faith to achieve my biggest desires. Knowing my value and never settling for less even if it requires taking risks.

My vision board for 2023 will serve as a constant reminder of my priorities, who I'm working to become, and where I want to be.

When setting your goals this year, go beyond the surface and make strides to be the best, you can be. You may be surprised at what you will achieve.