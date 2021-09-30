My 2 Cents: a small act of kindness goes a long way

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman explains why it's important to pay it forward.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A couple of weekends ago I was waiting in the drive-thru line at Biscuitville.

The line was so long it started bleeding into the street.

It felt like forever, but when I finally got to the register to pay for my order I was caught by surprise.

The cashier told me that my order was taken care of by the car in front of me.

This small act of kindness had me smiling ear to ear.

I asked her how long this kind of exchange between cars had been going and she told me I was the fifth customer to have their meal covered by another driver.

I said, "Well let's keep that same energy!"

I proceeded to pay for the folks that were next in line.

I could see their smile and shock when they pulled up.

Though I didn't know the driver behind me, it felt good to know I was able to gift them with a happy surprise.

Hopefully, they kept the trend going.

This made me realize how a simple gesture can really brighten up someone's day.

A small act of kindness doesn't have to be financial.

Holding the door open for a shopper who is carrying lots of bags or simply saying hello to a stranger can really go a long way.

You never know what someone else is going through, especially during these uncertain times.

It's important that we continue to pay it forward and spread generosity and love.

Your simple act of kindness may just be what someone needs to get through the day.