My 2 Cents: Adults need recess too

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman shares how recess can keep employees engaged and increase productivity.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Remember the days of playing hopscotch on the blacktop?

Or maybe even a game of four square and Double Dutch?

I’m talking about recess.

I was quite perplexed when I learned up to 40-percent of school districts across the nation have reduced or even eliminated recess.

It’s been a while since I participated in a round of tetherball, but I always looked forward to the break.

It was a chance to recharge my batteries and refocus on the next class assignment.

The CDC backs this up.

The organization says recess improves kids’ memory and concentration, helps them to stay on task and reduces disruptive behavior.

This got me thinking… why did recess stop once we left middle school.

Don’t we also need an outlet?

I’m not talking about a typical lunch break, but another way to get a boost of energy.

A study by Brigham Young University found that adults who played games with colleagues increased productivity by 20-percent.

Creating an environment for play can also help to build a stronger work community.

The time allows for team building and a better understanding of the people you work with.

Forming these bonds can help to improve the product as a whole.

From a leadership standpoint, reports show employees are more engaged when leaders are more present and accessible.

Studies also find employees are likely to stay with their current employer.

I mean how cool would it be to play a game of kickball or tag with your boss?

Let’s be real, work isn’t always going to be fun, but I believe in the saying “Work hard, play harder.”

When you feel your best, you work at your best.