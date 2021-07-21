My 2 Cents: Anxiety and on-site work

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman shares some strategies for dealing with stress as people return to work during the pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As more and more vaccines go into arms, many people are starting to get out and about.

We're seeing more people dining inside restaurants and attending live music events, but most of these scenarios are personal choices.



For many folks, returning to work or school isn't necessarily a personal choice.



I've worked in the office throughout the pandemic, but I know there may be some anxiety for those who are transitioning to an in-person workflow.

Recently, I read an article by the American Behavioral Clinics that offered some great tips on how to manage stress when returning to on-site work.



One great tip is to keep your personal work area clean.



Make sure you continue to wipe down your keyboard and desk before and after use.



Try to incorporate virtual meetings whenever possible.



Even here at News 2, our morning and afternoon meetings are still held over zoom.



You can also continue to practice the three W's: wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance.