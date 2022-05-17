My 2 Cents: Please stop telling parents how to feed their babies

WFMY's Stacey Spivey gives her '2 cents' on the baby formula shortage and how she has seen people on social media bashing parents for using formula.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The headlines are everywhere about the baby formula shortage and how it's worrying parents across the nation.

I am one of those parents.

My daughter, Baylor, requires a special hypoallergenic formula and we've made several trips to the grocery store to find empty shelves.

Not only it is terrifying, but then I see the comments on Facebook in which people are bashing parents for using formula.

I've seen comments on my own Facebook page telling me I should just breastfeed. There have also been plenty on the WFMY News 2 Facebook page.

Comments like this...

"What did people do a thousand years ago before formula existed?"

"What happened to breastfeeding?"

"Maybe we should normalize and support breastfeeding more."

There are several reasons why parents may choose formula.

The mom may not be able to breastfeed. She may not have enough supply and needs to supplement with formula.

The baby may have an allergy.

The baby may have adoptive parents.

The mom may be dealing with postpartum depression.

The list goes on and on.

Instead of telling parents how they should feed their babies, let's help and support them as this shortage continues.