My 2 Cents: Baseball brings people together

WFMY's Lauren Coleman shares her experience at her first Greensboro Grasshoppers game.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Take me out to the ball game! Sunday, I attended my first Greensboro Grasshoppers game and it was everything I thought it would be.

Not only was the weather great, but I had seats behind home plate. Fresh popcorn, nachos, and beer… it was simply relaxing.

It also brought back so many memories. Growing up I loved to play catch with my dad in the backyard. It was one of the ways we spent time together.

When I was in fourth grade my parents signed me up to play baseball on the local little league team. I wasn't the best batter in the bunch, but I enjoyed the game and the bond with my teammates. Baseball practice during the week and games on the weekend became a family affair.

There's just something about the game that ties people together. Whether it's the food, music, or just socializing, there's something for people of all ages to enjoy. It's a great place to make memories that will last a lifetime.