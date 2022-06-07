My 2 Cents: Casual clothing is so 2020

WFMY's Stacey Spivey gives her '2 cents' on the change in clothing trends and how she's happy about dressing up again.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Remember how athleisure was the look during the pandemic? Well, jogger sets and sweats are so 2020.

As people are heading back into the office and going to events again, shoppers are pushing aside the leggings and putting on their dress pants again.

We now have a reason to get dressed up and not just from the waist up for Zoom calls.

The change is even hitting retailers.

According to the Wall Street Journal, large stores like Walmart, Macy's and Gap are dealing with an excessive inventory in casual wear and home good.

Even though it's not good news for big box stores, I have to admit that I'm loving getting dressed up again.

Of course, it's part of my job, but it's been so fun to plan out outfits for events again like a play at the Tanger Center or afternoon tea with friends.

I just think back to the days of when we were stuck at home and the extent of our plans included learning the new TikTok dance or baking banana bread.

I really did miss the days of having something to get dolled up for.