My 2 Cents: Finding Christmas cheer during a pandemic

WFMY's Stacey Spivey shares how we can see the positives despite the pandemic this holiday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's beginning to look like we're going to have another COVID Christmas.

Medical experts have urged North Carolinians to be safe with the newest variant, Omicron, and to spread Christmas cheer, not germs.

I know it's disappointing to spend the holidays, yet again, worried about this deadly virus.

Let's not forget to treasure the good this season!

This year we have the gift of the vaccines and boosters.

We can't control what others do, but we can protect ourselves by getting the shot and potentially others.

Also, our hospitalization rates are still not where we want them to be, but they're cut in half from last year at this time.

Let's remember to stay positive too. We can focus on our favorite things about Christmas!

Debbie Jenkins loves the holiday meal with all of her kiddos and watching the Polar Express.

Scott Davis said his favorite thing is the time off work.

Kim Seagraves enjoys the Christmas cantata and children's program at church. She said it's a great reminder of the true reason for the season.

Of course, the end of Christmas also signals the beginning of a new year, and the light that 2022 could bring us all.