My 2 Cents: Call your grandparents

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman shares why it's important to call your grandparents more often.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Growing up I always looked forward to Summer.

Not just because school was out, but because summer meant spending time with my grandmas and granddaddy.

As an army brat, we moved around a lot.

So, I only got to see my grandparents a few times out of the year.

Once I graduated from college and started working across the country as a journalist, the visits became less frequent.

Mostly, just Christmas or Easter weekend.

Through the years, I’ve discovered distance doesn’t have to get in the way of spending quality time with the ones you love.

Just a few days ago, I called my grandparents for the first time in a while.

They were on my mind all week.

I could hear in their voices how happy they were to hear from me.

My grandparents always give me such great advice.

They just have so much experience when it comes to work, relationships, and all facets of life.

After every phone call, my grandmother tells me to ask my grandfather to say a special prayer for me.

They truly are amazing people.

If it’s been a while since you’ve spoken to your grandparents or just someone you care about, give them a call.

If the last year and a half has taught me anything, is that our time is precious and we need to do our best to stay connected with those we love, no matter the distance.