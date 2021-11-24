My 2 Cents: Cherish every moment

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman reminds others to check in on their loved ones this holiday season.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In roughly 24 hours many of us will be sitting around the table feasting on some of our Thanksgiving favorites... baked macaroni and cheese, stuffing, and fried turkey.

I'm getting hungry just thinking about it.

This year is going to be extra special.

It's the first Thanksgiving I will celebrate with my family in six years.

Yes, the news must go on, even on holidays.

It's also special because it's the first time many of us will gather in well over a year.

Prior to the vaccines, COVID-19 canceled many holiday traditions or required us to scale back significantly.

I think the past 20 months have reminded us how important quality time and family are and that the next day is not promised.

So, as you start prepping in the kitchen for tomorrow's feast or while watching holiday movies with the family, make sure you ask how they're really doing.

For the friends and family who are hesitant or maybe can't be around larger groups of people, give them a call.

The last year and a half have been difficult for all of us.

It's important that we check-in and let the ones we love know that we are here for them, no matter what.