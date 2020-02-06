My 2 Cents: Some good news about good people

A small group of people show up to clean up downtown Greensboro after the violence.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So I interviewed a small group of people today who were, in simple terms, good people. These are the type of people who do selfless things when they see a need. These are the people that make you smile when you hear what they did or see it in person.

After Sunday nights vandalism in downtown Greensboro businesses were broken into, looted and defaced. But these folks called one another and decided to go down the next morning and clean up.

Did they have any connections to all the businesses? For the most part...no. They simply wanted to show everyone that although they are african-american and believe in the cause, they don't support the damage that was done. Armed with a few brooms and dust pans and a heart full of love they hit the streets. Business owners couldn't have appreciated it any more. They were thrilled. There were prayers. There were hugs. But mostly, quiet gratitude for a small gesture in a time when small businesses can't seem to catch a break.

I think Chrystal Black said it best. "There are issues that are racial that need to be addressed but I can say that on that morning there was no color on Elm Street. It was just people helping people and letting them know that we care about each other and our city."