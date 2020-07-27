My 2 Cents: Using nature to relieve anxiety

Eric Chilton talks about how a simple walk is not only a health benefit but an anxiety reliever as well.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So one of the things I struggle with is exercise. I'm a flip flopper. Work out for a few weeks, then nothing for months. And on and on it goes. But if you're like me you may have the incorrect assumption that if you're not working out until you almost collapse then you aren't getting a real workout. That is not the case. I had a doctor tell me recently that a daily 20 minute hike or brisk walk is excellent for you.

I even found out that a brisk walk that brings you to a little sweat can actually develop the part of the brain that helps with memory and learning. That's called the hippocampus.

Plus lets talk about anxiety. When you put together the stress involved with a pandemic, social unrest and the unknown it can be overwhelming. But I have found that this small walk or hike is incredibly effective in giving me some calm. Hard to believe it but trust me it works. Take that small walk out into the woods or on one of our beautiful trails. Let your mind go and just admire the beauty of the Piedmont region of our beautiful state. Silence and nature is healing. Mental medicine.

Sometimes the answers to our hardest questions are the simplest ones.