My 2 Cents: Bring back the music!

Eric Chilton talks about the need for live music and how it may look in the future.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Music to me is the universal language. It heals us from the inside out. If you are a music lover like me then you understand. Live music fills my soul and I am anxiously awaiting the return of concerts. Not just for my viewing pleasure but as a local musician we are dying to hit the stage again. Restrictions are easing a bit and I watch everyday to see how the rules are changing and will they allow us to get the music back.

I completely understand and support social distancing...whatever it takes to get it back. There have been some creative work-arounds lately. Virtual concerts have been everywhere. From the biggest stars to just someone at home with a guitar. They are definitely fun to watch. I love Keith Urban's surprise pop-up concert for 200 healthcare workers at a drive-in outside of Nashville! What a great idea. And then there's Garth Brooks upcoming concert that will be broadcast at drive-ins all over the country and Candada. (Eden Drive-In has it, by the way.)