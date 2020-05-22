My 2 Cents: What's that ball of fire in the sky?

Eric Chilton talks about how happy we are when the sun returns.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For days now we've endured rainstorm after rainstorm after rainstorm. But today there was a giant ball of fire that appeared in the sky. I almost called 911 before realizing that, oh yes, that's the happy ball of light that we have missed so much.

Now, you may think this is an exaggeration....and it is. BUT there is a correlation between weather and moods. In case you haven't heard of Seasonal Affective Disorder let me enlighten you.

The Mayo Clinic says "Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that's related to changes in seasons — SAD begins and ends at about the same times every year. If you're like most people with SAD, your symptoms start in the fall and continue into the winter months, sapping your energy and making you feel moody. Less often, SAD causes depression in the spring or early summer "

And I can believe this. Spring just seems to bring out happiness and summer is a full on party. Some of this goes back, I think, to the fact that we all spent summer vacations heading to fun locations and not having school for a few months. That alone would imprint in our minds that summer is the best season. But the weather DOES play a role.